PITTSBURGH (AP) — A text message sent to the wrong number led to a Pittsburgh couple scoring free tickets to see the Penguins play Game 2 in the Stanley Cup Final.
KDKA-TV reports (http://cbsloc.al/2sjMRoJ ) Amy Santora received a text offering four tickets to Wednesday night’s game against Nashville. She called the number, and the man at the other end said he sent the text to the wrong number.
Santora says the man called her back a few minutes later, saying the text’s intended recipient only wanted one set of the tickets.
The tickets were priced at $329. The man told Santora she could have them for free.
Santora and her husband took the man up on his offer, finding seats behind the goalie.
As for the mystery texter, Santora says “whoever you are, thank you.”
Information from: KDKA-TV, http://www.kdka.com