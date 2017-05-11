LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland are searching for the person who shot and wounded a police officer’s cat.
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Tuesday that a 3-year-old orange tabby cat named Maximus was found with a gunshot wound from a powered pellet gun on May 2 in La Plata. The injuries were so severe that the cat’s leg had to be amputated.
Police say Maximus was living with Officer Christi Montgomery and her 10-year-old daughter. Montgomery is an officer with the Maryland National Capital Park Police.
She met the cat when he jumped into her patrol car while she was on duty. At that point, she decided to take him in.
Montgomery says in the future Maximus will be staying inside.
