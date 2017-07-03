SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Hospital officials list a San Antonio officer in fair condition as he recovers from wounds received in a gunbattle with a suspect that fatally wounded the officer’s partner.
A spokesman at San Antonio Military Medical Center offered the update Monday on Officer Julio Cavazos. Police officials say Cavazos faces a long recovery.
Investigators say Cavazos was shot Thursday as he and Officer Miguel Moreno stepped out of their patrol car to question a man about a vehicle break-in.
Moreno was shot in the head. He died Friday. San Antonio police say the gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head during the shootout. Cavazos was shot in the chin, with the bullet lodging in his chest.
Most Read Stories
- Calling their bluff: A Seattle doctor pegs what the GOP health bill is really about | Danny Westneat
- Commentary: Sprint’s bowing to the cable guys, as it puts T-Mobile deal on hold, looks shortsighted
- ‘Bubbly kid’ was fatally shot by King County deputy hours before high-school graduation
- No one hurt in Southcenter mall shooting, police say
- Review: Queen and Adam Lambert are the champions of KeyArena