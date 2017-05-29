BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a wounded black bear attacked and injured an Idaho hunter, who was able to shoot the animal after the two tumbled down a hill.
Evin Oneale of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in a statement Monday that the bear bit 43-year-old Marvin Jennings of Boise multiple times on an arm and leg. He was flown to a hospital, where he’s recovering.
Oneale says Jennings and his uncle were hunting Sunday when they saw the large bear approaching their bait. The uncle shot and wounded the animal, which ran away.
After some time, Jennings got closer and the bear charged him, knocking him down. It bit Jennings before he killed it.
Most Read Stories
- Garfield teacher pepper-sprayed by Seattle police to receive $100,000 settlement WATCH
- Swedish double-booked its surgeries, and the patients didn't know | Quantity of Care
- Backing out of wedding means owning decision | Dear Carolyn
- Democrats are supposed to be fighting back, but they just keep losing | Danny Westneat
- Singer John Legend donates $5K to help cover Seattle’s school-lunch debt
Wildlife officials say they interviewed the hunters and witnesses and examined the bear, which was healthy but old.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.