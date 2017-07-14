ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man who told an undercover FBI agent about his desire to join the Islamic State overseas or attack a military recruiting center in the United States has been sentenced to a decade in prison.

The Washington Post reports Yusuf Wehelie was sentenced Friday. Wehelie’s actual crime was possession of firearms by a felon. The 26-year-old from Burke, Virginia, was paid $300 to deliver weapons from one undercover FBI agent to another. Wehelie’s attorney argued that he posed no real threat and never made plans to commit a terrorist attack.

Wehelie gained attention several years ago along with his brother, Yahya Wehelie. Both traveled to Yemen, which caught authorities’ attention. Yusuf Wehelie was allowed to return to the U.S., but not before being interrogated for several days in Egypt.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com