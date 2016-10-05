JERUSALEM (AP) — The world’s oldest man has celebrated his bar mitzvah — 100 years late.
The 113-year-old Israel Kristal has lived through both World Wars and survived the Auschwitz concentration camp. Earlier this year, Guinness World Records awarded him a certificate as the world’s oldest man.
But there was a ceremony the supercentenarian observant Jew longed for more.
Born in Poland in 1903, Kristal missed his bar mitzvah — the Jewish coming-of-age ceremony celebrated when a boy turns 13 — because of World War I.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks' Doug Baldwin and teammates meet with Seattle Police Department officers
- Report: Oregon expected to start true freshman QB Justin Herbert vs. Huskies
- UW emeritus professor, ‘a brilliant physicist,’ wins Nobel Prize for breakthroughs on matter
- Oregon assistant coach says Ducks' 12-year win streak vs. Huskies 'not going to end'
- What national media are saying about Russell Wilson and Seahawks' win vs. Jets
His daughter, Shulamith Kuperstoch, says Wednesday he gathered last weekend his children, grandchildren and nearly 30 great-grandchildren to mark the occasion. She says he was very pleased as he recited the traditional Jewish prayer of gratitude.
Kristal’s first wife and two children were killed in the Holocaust.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.