VERBANIA, Italy (AP) — The Italian woman who is the world’s oldest living person has marked her 117th birthday by blowing out all the candles on her cake.
Emma Morano received a greeting from Italy’s president, read by an official, and a visit from two elderly nieces and her long-time physician on Tuesday morning to mark the milestone birthday. She patiently responded to a series of questions from journalists and accepted some gifts, including cookies.
Then she blew out the candles on her cake — not one for every year, but three numerals to show her age, 117. Another party, including cake, was planned for the afternoon, after a nap.
Morano, who is believed to be the last surviving person in the world born in the 1800s, became the oldest living person in May.
