PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia man has finally received his high school diploma — at 97-years-old.

WPVI-TV reports (http://6abc.cm/2uzl7kG ) Charles Leuzzi left high school in his junior year and fought in World War II.

His heroism earned him two Purple Hearts and four Bronze Star medals. On Sunday, the School District of Philadelphia gave him his honorary diploma.

Leuzzi says he had to wait a long time, but he finally did it.

When asked about going to college, Leuzzi says he might as well.

“I don’t have anything else to do,” he says.

