PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia man has finally received his high school diploma — at 97-years-old.
WPVI-TV reports (http://6abc.cm/2uzl7kG ) Charles Leuzzi left high school in his junior year and fought in World War II.
His heroism earned him two Purple Hearts and four Bronze Star medals. On Sunday, the School District of Philadelphia gave him his honorary diploma.
Leuzzi says he had to wait a long time, but he finally did it.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused foster son, child-welfare investigator found in 1984
- Oregon opens records of sexual-abuse investigation into Ed Murray, acting ‘in public interest’
- Graham-Kapowsin's Dylan Morris, a four-star QB, commits to the Huskies
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Fox Business show slams Seattle as ‘socialist hellhole’
When asked about going to college, Leuzzi says he might as well.
“I don’t have anything else to do,” he says.
___
Information from: WPVI-TV, http://www.6abc.com