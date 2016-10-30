LAS VEGAS (AP) — There is another World Series that has people excited with an $8 million prize at stake.
The 47th annual World Series of Poker returns Sunday to the Rio All Suite Hotel and Casino with the no-limit Texas Hold ’em main event.
Among the nine competitors vying for first place and the title bracelet is Kenny Hallaert, of Belgium.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2e1NACD) the 34-year-old has a seat at the final table after being a cheerleader for friends the last two years.
Most Read Stories
- Look honestly at why your boyfriend hasn’t told his parents about you | Dear Carolyn
- UW's Chris Petersen on Huskies' 31-24 victory at Utah: 'This to me is the real football — real Pac-12 football' WATCH
- Dante Pettis’ punt return, late defensive stand give Huskies a 31-24 win over Utah
- Live updates: Washington at Utah | No. 4 Huskies face big test against No. 17 Utes
- Ballot catch-up: Your guide to the candidates and issues
Other competitors include Las Vegas resident Qui Nguyen and chip leader Cliff Josephy, of Muttontown, New York.
They outlasted a field of 6,737 players.
The tournament, which began in May, is a 45-year tradition that got its start with casino owner Benny Binion as an invitation-only event.
___
Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.