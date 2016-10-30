LAS VEGAS (AP) — There is another World Series that has people excited with an $8 million prize at stake.

The 47th annual World Series of Poker returns Sunday to the Rio All Suite Hotel and Casino with the no-limit Texas Hold ’em main event.

Among the nine competitors vying for first place and the title bracelet is Kenny Hallaert, of Belgium.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2e1NACD) the 34-year-old has a seat at the final table after being a cheerleader for friends the last two years.

Other competitors include Las Vegas resident Qui Nguyen and chip leader Cliff Josephy, of Muttontown, New York.

They outlasted a field of 6,737 players.

The tournament, which began in May, is a 45-year tradition that got its start with casino owner Benny Binion as an invitation-only event.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com