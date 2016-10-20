PARIS (AP) — Diplomats from the U.S., Iraq and some 20 other countries are meeting to make a stabilization plan for Mosul, as the international military operation to free the Iraqi city from Islamic State extremists intensifies.
French President Francois Hollande is hosting Thursday’s talks in Paris, aimed at coming up with a plan to protect civilians, distribute aid and address questions about governing areas newly liberated from IS.
The offensive for Mosul — Iraq’s second-largest city and a bastion for IS — is expected to take weeks, if not months, and some fear it could unleash sectarian tensions.
French authorities believe attacks on French soil in recent years have been plotted from IS strongholds in Syria and Iraq. French warplanes and artillery are involved in the multi-pronged battle for Mosul.
Most Read Stories
- Woman charged after wild brawl leads captain to turn Bremerton ferry around
- Gas explosion rocks Portland shopping district, injuring 8 VIEW
- Third presidential-debate bingo — download cards or play online
- 2,000 Seattle teachers wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirts to class VIEW
- NFL Films offers clearest view yet of what led to blowup by Seahawks' Richard Sherman
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.