THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The United Nations’ highest court says it does not have jurisdiction to take on a case brought by the tiny South Pacific nation of the Marshall Islands that seeks to urge India to resume negotiations to eradicate the world’s stockpile of nuclear weapons.

In a blow to disarmament activists, International Court of Justice Court president Ronny Abraham says that the court does not have jurisdiction because the Marshall Islands failed to prove that a legal dispute over nuclear disarmament existed between the two nations before the case was filed.

The International Court of Justice is ruling later Wednesday in similar cases brought by the Marshall Islands against Pakistan and Britain.