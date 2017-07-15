NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Authorities in Connecticut say several people have been exposed to an unidentified radioactive substance after a hospital’s nuclear medicine lab was broken into.
New Haven Fire Chief John Alston says employees discovered the lab in the cancer center at St. Raphael’s Hospital had been vandalized when they arrived at around 8 a.m. Saturday.
Officials say at least three lab technicians were exposed to radioactive material and underwent decontamination.
The hospital says the exposure was contained.
Most Read Stories
- Fox Business show slams Seattle as ‘socialist hellhole’
- Phthalates found in powdered mac-and-cheese mixes
- ‘Life is ridiculous’: Why two dozen Lamborghinis rolled through downtown Seattle VIEW
- Eels from overturned truck slime cars on Oregon highway VIEW
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
Alston says the victims are expected to be OK. It’s unclear why the lab was broken into.