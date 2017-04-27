NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. (AP) — A new employee at a Pennsylvania swimming pool manufacturing company has been killed after he was trapped under a 1,200-pound mold.
The (Sunbury) Daily Item (http://bit.ly/2plEAiY ) reports the Northumberland County coroner planned an autopsy Thursday on the 20-year-old worker, whose name wasn’t immediately released.
The man was killed Wednesday about 7:30 a.m. at Strong Industries Pool and Spas in Point Township. That’s about 55 miles (88.5 kilometers) north of Harrisburg.
Wade Spicer, the company’s owner, says the death is the first at the company since it opened in 1992.
Spicer says he’s reviewed security video of the incident and says the worker leaned into the mold and may have done so after dropping something, possibly his cellphone. Spice says the worker was wearing ear buds and might not have heard any warnings.
