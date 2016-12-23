NEW YORK (AP) — Police are investigating a fatal fall at a Manhattan construction site.

The accident happened shortly after 9 a.m. Friday at a building under construction on the city’s upper east side.

Police say a 30-year-old construction worker fell down an elevator shaft. They say he fell from the third story to the basement.

The worker was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately released.

The city Department of Buildings has issued a stop-work order and is conducting an investigation.