DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A contract worker has been critically injured after falling from a crane at a Detroit-area plant.
Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray tells the Detroit Free Press that an industrial accident was reported shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Murray says the man suffered “significant and traumatic injuries” and was taken to a hospital.
WJBK-TV reports that the man fell about 50 feet to the facility’s floor.
Most Read Stories
- Facebook Live video spurs hate-crime charges against woman after 'Spanish privilege' rant WATCH
- Boeing plans buyouts, layoffs for engineers in first of three cuts for 2017
- AG Bob Ferguson unveils assault-weapons ban for Washington — and a backup plan
- Rare ice circle spinning in Middle Fork Snoqualmie River mesmerizes — then breaks apart
- Woman killed in wrong-way collision with ambulance on I-5
Ford Motor Co. spokeswoman Kelli Felker says the fall occurred at the automaker’s Dearborn Diversified Manufacturing Plant. She says a full investigation is being launched.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.