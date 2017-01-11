Share story

The Associated Press

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A contract worker has been critically injured after falling from a crane at a Detroit-area plant.

Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray tells the Detroit Free Press that an industrial accident was reported shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Murray says the man suffered “significant and traumatic injuries” and was taken to a hospital.

WJBK-TV reports that the man fell about 50 feet to the facility’s floor.

Ford Motor Co. spokeswoman Kelli Felker says the fall occurred at the automaker’s Dearborn Diversified Manufacturing Plant. She says a full investigation is being launched.

