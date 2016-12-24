WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods is having quite the week.
First, he showed off a white goatee in a shirtless photo , saying it’s a Christmas tradition for his kids.
Then, still sporting the white facial hair, he played 18 holes with President-elect Donald Trump.
Trump and Woods met Friday morning at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump typically spends the holidays.
The two have met on several occasions when Woods competed at various Trump-owned golf courses. It’s unclear whether this is the first time they’re playing a round of golf together.
Woods made a long-awaited comeback at the Hero World Challenge this month, his first competitive rounds in more than a year, after back injuries sidelined him from the game.
Woods has also played golf with President Barack Obama.
