TOKYO (AP) — World-famous Japanese woodblock print artist Hokusai’s art is on exhibit in Tokyo — on the license plates of scooters.

The design, by a local student, blends old and new — the towering wave and red Mount Fuji from Hokusai’s most famous works, “Great Wave off the Coast of Kanagawa” and “Akafuji,” combined with the capital’s modern Skytree tower.

Only 2,000 of the plates have been issued, and are only available to residents of Sumida, the area of Tokyo where the 18th century artist lived.

The license plates were released this month to mark the opening of a Sumida museum dedicated to Hokusai’s works.