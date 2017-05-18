CANNES, France (AP) — The cacophony of the Cannes Film Festival was quieted Thursday by Todd Haynes’ often wordless fable “Wonderstruck” and the young deaf actress who co-stars in it.
The debut of “Wonderstruck” was one of the most anticipated films of the festival. Haynes’ follow-up to his much Oscar-nominated “Carol” has already been pegged as a possible Academy Awards contender.
“Wonderstruck” is based on the young-adult novel by Brian Selznick, whose 2007 book, “The Invention of Hugo Cabret,” was turned into a film by Martin Scorsese. “Wonderstruck” follows parallel story lines across eras: an orphaned boy who runs away to New York in 1977, and Rose, a deaf girl in 1927, who also seeks something in New York.
Rose is played by Millicent Simmonds, a 14 year-old from Utah making her screen debut.
Most Read Stories
- Why the obituary for Eudocia Tomas Pulido didn’t tell the story of her life in slavery
- Alaska Airlines will start passenger flights from Everett’s Paine Field
- 'Lola' Pulido lived life of devotion to family
- Hey, hey, hey, goodbye! Wettest rainy season in Seattle history nears end as heat wave begins
- No more holding that phone while driving under new law in Washington state