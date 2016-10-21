The United Nations celebrated Wonder Woman's 75th birthday by naming the comic book character as its new Honorary Ambassador for the Empowerment of Woman and Girls, despite frustration from both inside and outside the world organization that the spot should go to a real — and less sexualized — woman.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations celebrated Wonder Woman’s 75th birthday by naming the comic book character as its new Honorary Ambassador for the Empowerment of Woman and Girls, despite frustration from both inside and outside the world organization that the spot should go to a real — and less sexualized — woman.

The Friday ceremony, bringing together actress Lynda Carter, who played Wonder Woman in the 1970s, and Gal Gadot, who has taken on the role in a forthcoming film, was marred by some 50 U.N. staffers who turned their back to the stage, some with their fists in the air.

An online petition started by U.N. staffers asked the Secretary General reconsider the appointment. As of Friday afternoon, it had more than 1,000 signatures.