WARRENTON, Ore. (AP) — Court documents claim a woman who had been arrested last week for hoarding 42 cats in a car might have known the animals were sick.
The Daily Astorian reports (http://bit.ly/2plRlu7 ) 58-year-old Kathryn Anne St. Clare pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 40 counts of animal neglect and one count of first-degree animal abuse.
A police officer had found her and her car in a parking lot April 17. She had two warrants for her arrest out of Washington for 10 counts each of animal cruelty.
Officers found one of the 42 felines to be dead. Another cat has since been euthanized and two liters of kittens have been born since the arrest.
Most Read Stories
- Billionaire Paul Allen pledges $30M toward permanent housing for Seattle’s homeless
- Seattle just broke a 122-year-old record for rain — because of course it did
- Is Seattle a target for a North Korean nuclear attack? Well, not quite yet, insiders say
- Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch agrees to contract with Raiders, is traded to Oakland in exchange of 2018 draft picks
- Boeing’s budget ax falls on popular gym for employees
Bayshore Animal Hospital Director Brad Pope says most of the cats are going to have to be euthanized.
___
Information from: The Daily Astorian, http://www.dailyastorian.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.