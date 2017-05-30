Share story

By
The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A young woman who survived a massacre at a gay Florida nightclub has been killed in a highway car crash.

Orlando television station WFTV (http://at.wftv.com/2r7ZaGr ) reported Monday that 20-year-old Jahqui Sevilla was driving on an Orlando-area highway early Sunday when she lost control of her car, jumped the highway median and hit head-on an SUV traveling in the opposite lanes.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 53-year woman in the SUV also was killed and three others in the SUV were hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Sevilla played for the Orlando Anarchy Women’s Football team, which posted news of the death and its condolences on Facebook.

Sevilla survived last year’s Pulse nightclub massacre that left 49 people dead — the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

