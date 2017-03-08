RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has died more than a week after a fiery Southern California plane crash that killed three others when the small aircraft crashed in a residential neighborhood.
A spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County sheriff’s department says Joanne Stacey Pierce died Tuesday night.
Authorities have said the 46-year-old was critically injured after the Feb. 27 crash. The Cessna T310Q plane crashed shortly after taking off from Riverside Municipal Airport.
Pierce’s daughter was one of the girls who the group had flown to watch at a weekend cheerleading competition at Disney California Adventure Park.
Stacey Pierce’s parents, 83-year-old Nouri Hijazi and 67-year-old Dana Hijazi, were killed in the crash along with a family friend.
Another woman survived the crash.
