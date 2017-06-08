WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say the woman who gunned down a New Jersey Transit bus driver in a parking lot before killing herself was a prison guard.

Investigators say 44-year-old Piacenta Jackson, of Woodbury, used a gun she personally and legally owned to shoot 45-year-old Ryon Reynolds, of Sicklerville, as he arrived at work at the NJ Transit garage in Washington Township on Tuesday.

Authorities say the two had been dating, but recently had ended their relationship.

Jackson shot and killed herself after a police chase that ended in Mantua Township.

Autopsies showed she died of a gunshot to the head. Reynolds died from a gunshot wound to the back.