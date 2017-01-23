BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say a woman who was found unconscious after a two-car crash turned out to have a gunshot wound and died at a hospital.
The department said in a news release that a minivan hit a truck Monday morning on W. Northern Parkway in northwest Baltimore.
Officers say a 34-year-old woman was found unconscious in the minivan and taken to a hospital, where doctors found she had a gunshot wound to her body. Police say she died and an autopsy is planned.
Detectives don’t know when or where the woman was shot.
