OCEAN CITY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman who contracted a MRSA infection after a forced catheterization to take a urine samples following her DUI arrest is being paid $140,000 to settle a lawsuit.
The Press of Atlantic City reports (http://bit.ly/2rNR5YM ) that Norma Powell agreed to drop the case against Ocean City in exchange for the money. A city officer, a nurse and a police officer were also named as defendants. Claims against them have also been dismissed.
Powell said she was infected with the antibiotic-resistant bacteria methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus in 2012. She had been pulled over on suspicion of drunken driving. Unable to take other blood alcohol tests, she says she forced to have a catheter inserted. She says she did not authorize the test.
A city representative declined to comment on the settlement.
