HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A woman says her 9-year-old daughter was attacked by a kangaroo at an animal park in Alabama, and she’s got video to prove it.
Jennifer White says the animal grabbed her daughter Cheyenne and bit her on the head during a visit Saturday at Harmony Park Safari near Huntsville, Alabama.
White tells WAFF-TV (http://bit.ly/2pVUIs7 ) that she shot video which shows a kangaroo reaching through the holes of a large fence to grab the girl by the hair.
The girl now has more than a dozen stitches in her head.
No one from the park returned a phone call Tuesday from The Associated Press, and the TV station says a park employee declined comment.
The video shows a warning sign that says “I bite” on the kangaroo’s enclosure.
