WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Crews worked Wednesday to free a Pennsylvania woman trapped near a refrigerator and underneath other debris after parts of two floors in the dilapidated building housing her apartment and several others collapsed.

The three-story building houses a barbershop on the first floor and apartments above it in Washington, Pennsylvania, about 25 miles (about 40 kilometers) southwest of Pittsburgh. The collapse was reported about 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Resident Edward Cook, 48, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette he ran for his life when he heard the building collapse, something he predicted as he and a friend played video games.

“I was telling my buddy, ‘Someday, this place is going to collapse,'” Cook told the newspaper.

Moments later, it did.

Washington County Public Safety Director Jeff Yates said crews were able to speak with the woman, partly because a refrigerator was “braced up against something” and created a tight but safe space where the woman was trapped among debris.

Crews worked carefully for hours to buttress walls near her so they could remove her safely.

Her name wasn’t immediately released, and it wasn’t clear if or how she’d been injured.

City Councilman Joh Manning told The (Washington) Observer-Reporter that two other unnamed residents were rescued and taken to Washington Hospital. Others either escaped or were accounted for.

City officials and residents said property owners Mark and Melissa Russo had been warned about the building’s dilapidated condition.

The couple was cited in March after tenants complained about a wall the city building inspector said was “cracked, not structurally sound.” City code enforcement officer Ron McIntyre said the citation was one of several issued to the “nuisance property” in recent years.

The Russos have pleaded not guilty and face a hearing July 18 on the March citation, which carries a $100 fine if they’re convicted. They could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

The city obtained an emergency order from a county judge to raze the building as soon as the woman could be rescued.