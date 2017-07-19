FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey police officer who had skipped out on his trial on charges he helped gang members in investigations returned to court to hear from a woman who says he harassed her after turning down his advances.

Dorothy Howard Brown and her sister testified against 49-year-old Asbury Park patrolman Keith German on Wednesday.

The women told of seeing fliers around Asbury Park and on social media claiming that Brown had HIV.

“The whole town was harassing me,” Brown tearfully told the court.

Prosecutors say German had gang members initiate the smear campaign in exchange for tipping them off about police investigations.

Another woman testified that German gave her Brown’s Instagram account and asked her to post the information. Brown responded by posting test results showing she did not have the condition.

Brown said she also received text messages telling her of a police officer who could help her, but then she realized it was German after he sent her a picture of himself.

“I finally realized what was going on and I was mad,” Brown said.

Brown went to police to file a report and was directed to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office as well.

German was arrested in North Carolina last month after fleeing.