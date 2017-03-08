ATLANTA (AP) — Police say they helped eight women leave an Atlanta-area mansion after a woman called 911 and said she was there to work as a dancer and her boss threatened to kill her if she left.

Sandy Springs police said they received the call Tuesday morning. They arrested 33-year-old Kenndric Roberts, who faces charges of false imprisonment and trafficking of persons for labor.

Roberts was in jail, and it wasn’t clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

The woman who called police can be heard on a 911 recording saying that she and the other women were supposed to dance for money. She said their boss said she could leave any time but also threatened to kill her if she did.