JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a woman arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a baby girl from a Florida hospital 18 years ago and raising her as her own daughter is now being held in Jacksonville.
Duval County jail records show 51-year-old Gloria Williams was booked Tuesday afternoon. Williams is being held on $500,000 bail, and faces kidnapping and other charges.
Her arrest came after DNA tests helped authorities identify the 18-year-old woman who had been living with Williams in Walterboro, South Carolina, as Kamiyah Mobley.
A woman dressed as a nurse took Mobley as an infant in 1998 from University Medical Center in Jacksonville. Mobley was living under her given name and has been reconnected with her biological family since learning of her true identity.
Jail records didn’t list an attorney for Williams.
