Share story

By
The Associated Press

MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A worker at a Schick razor factory in Connecticut has been hospitalized after her hand got caught in a machine.

A production manager at the Milford factory told WTNH-TV the worker was doing a routine job Thursday morning when her right hand got caught. He did not specify the type of machine.

Authorities say the power was turned off and it took a fire department crew about 17 minutes to disentangle her arm from the machine. Paramedics applied a tourniquet and she was rushed to a New Haven hospital.

Fire battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi said the woman was bleeding but remained conscious throughout the ordeal.

Most Read Stories

Sale! Get 90% off digital access.

Officials said they have notified the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, as is routine. The woman’s name wasn’t released.

The Associated Press