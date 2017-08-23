AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman whose car fell from the seventh floor of a parking garage last month has filed a lawsuit against the garage’s owner and management.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that 49-year-old Christi Bowmer’s lawsuit alleges that GTT Parking LP and owner Sheldon Kahn were negligent in not upgrading the cable barrier system meant to keep cars from falling off the Littlefield Garage in Austin.

Bowmer nearly died in the July accident and is seeking more than $1 million in damages.

The police report says Bowmer told an officer that she may have accidentally hit the accelerator instead of braking while attempting to park her vehicle.

This is the second vehicle in less than a year to go over the side of the Littlefield Garage.

