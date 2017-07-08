BENSON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say an armed woman was shot and killed as officers investigated a wreck on a North Carolina interstate.

Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael Baker said the trooper found a woman lying in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 holding a gun near a wrecked SUV around 6:30 a.m. Saturday near Benson.

Johnston County Sheriff’s Capt. Jeff Caldwell said later Saturday a deputy from his department was also on the scene.

Baker and Caldwell both said there was a confrontation between the woman and officers. She died at the hospital. The officers weren’t hurt.

Neither agency said in their news releases which officer fired or gave any other details.

The State of Bureau of Investigation asked anyone who saw the SUV, especially if It was driving erratically, to call authorities.