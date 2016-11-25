MESA, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona woman who accidentally texted a stranger an invitation to Thanksgiving dinner has made good on her offer after it spread through social media.

The Arizona Republic reports (http://bit.ly/2fyThMx ) that Wanda Dench greeted 17-year-old Jamal Hinton with a hug before they sat down for dinner Thursday at her suburban Phoenix home.

The mix-up happened after Dench included what she thought was her grandson’s number on a group text last week, but he had changed his number and never told her.

Instead, the text went to 17-year-old Jamal Hinton. They realized the mistake after the two exchanged pictures, but Hinton asked if he could “still get a plate.” Dench responded, “Of course you can. That’s what grandmas do.”

The exchange gained attention after Hinton posted it on Twitter.