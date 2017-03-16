WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A woman is headed to prison for her role in the theft of 16 weapons from a U.S. Army Reserve Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.
The U.S attorney’s office says 27-year-old Ashley Bigsbee was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to almost two years behind bars.
Bigsbee, of Dorchester, pleaded guilty in December to charges including conspiracy to possess and sell stolen weapons and aiding and abetting the sale of stolen firearms.
Authorities say Bigsbee and another person helped sell some of the six assault rifles and 10 handguns stolen from the Lincoln W. Stoddard U.S. Army Reserve Center in November 2015.
Most Read Stories
- Golden Gardens attack survivor: My story was exploited in transgender-bathroom debate
- Washington fires Lorenzo Romar as Husky men's basketball coach after 15 seasons VIEW
- Nation's top recruit Michael Porter Jr. likely to follow fired UW coach Lorenzo Romar out the door
- U.S. Attorney’s Office launches investigation of Swedish neurosurgery unit
- Silence reigns as sewage spews into Puget Sound. Here’s why.
Bigsbee’s attorney had recommended that she enter drug treatment and be sentenced to time served of 7 ½ months, arguing that her two co-defendants were the main perpetrators.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.