NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a woman trying to retrieve her cellphone after it fell onto New York City subway tracks has been struck and killed by a train.
It happened at a station in Queens on Sunday afternoon.
Police say the woman was struck by a southbound R train. It’s unclear if she had climbed down onto the tracks or was leaning over the tracks.
The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Most Read Stories
- Judge to Trump: No protection for speech inciting violence
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- Belfair homeowner arrested after intruder fatally shot while taking shower
- The end is near for Bertha: After nearly 2 miles in 4 years, tunnel machine about to break through
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.