PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 21-year-old Portland woman has been reported missing, and authorities are worried she’s lost or injured in the Columbia River Gorge.

Portland police Sgt. Pete Simpson says Anna Schmidt was last seen Sunday. Schmidt was reported missing Wednesday, and her car was found a day later near Bonneville Dam. There were no signs of foul play at the car.

Simpson says Schmidt is a hiker and she recently bought a new tent and backpack. Searchers were looking for her Friday.

Schmidt is 5-foot-4, 125 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who may have seen her in the gorge or elsewhere is asked to call 911.