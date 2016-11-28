PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A woman pushing a baby stroller has been struck and killed by a bus in downtown Philadelphia, but the child is OK.
Police say the 64-year-old woman was hit by a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority bus around 5 p.m. Monday and dragged several feet. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the stroller with a baby boy inside was not hit. It rolled and struck a curb. The child was taken to a hospital to be evaluated as a precaution.
The driver of the bus remained at the scene.
Police continue to investigate.
