PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A woman accused in the deaths of four women in a bloody rampage across three Southern states has pleaded not guilty in Florida to charges of murder and accessory to murder.
Local media outlets report 37-year-old Mary Rice’s attorney entered the plea Friday in Escambia County Court. She also faces a murder charge in Baldwin County, Alabama.
Authorities say Rice and William Boyette killed two women at a motel in Milton, Florida and then killed two more women in Lillian, Alabama, and Beulah, Florida, and stole their cars. Rice and Boyette were surrounded by SWAT officers Feb. 7 at a hotel in West Point, Georgia. Boyette killed himself. Rice surrendered.
