MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — A northern Idaho woman charged with animal cruelty has pleaded not guilty.
The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2itmqel) Teresa Rai Davis recently entered her not guilty plea in court and asked for a Jan. 17 pretrial hearing.
Her trial was scheduled for Feb. 3.
Five horses were removed from Davis’s property in December.
A criminal complaint says the horses were either unsheltered or kept in unsanitary conditions, and were not given enough food or water.
Judge William Hamlet granted the state’s request for an order that prohibits Davis from contacting the specialists who are rehabilitating the horses.
Information from: The Moscow-Pullman Daily News, http://www.dnews.com
