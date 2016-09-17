Share story

The Associated Press

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Federal prosecutors have their first guilty plea in a multistate drug trafficking case involving at least 20 people, including a Coeur d’Alene gastroenterologist and his family.

The Spokesman-Review reports (http://bit.ly/2d6Llzk ) that Geena Milho pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy to distribute heroin, oxycodone and methamphetamine.

Milho and 10 others were indicted by a federal grand jury in Coeur d’Alene on April 19.

In a plea agreement, Milho admitted she was part of the group that prosecutors say was headed by Loren Toelle, the wife of Stanley Toelle. He’s a gastroenterologist who worked at Kootenai Health. He’s charged with conspiracy to launder money.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Prosecutors say the group transported drugs from Nevada and California to Idaho, Washington, Montana and North Dakota from 2009 until early this year.

___

Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com

The Associated Press