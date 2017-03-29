MONROE, La. (AP) — Police say a woman and man are facing multiple charges after marijuana was found on her 10-year-old daughter during a traffic stop in northeastern Louisiana.
The News Star (http://tnsne.ws/2oyt1Ul ) reports a Louisiana State Police statement says 36-year-old Claire Anne Jones and 23-year-old Terrance Reed were arrested Monday. A trooper stopped the vehicle driven by Jones and smelled marijuana coming from inside.
Police say the trooper found a digital scale with marijuana debris on it in Jones’ purse. A bag of marijuana was found underneath Reed’s seat in a pink backpack and in the child’s pants.
Jones is being held at the Ouachita Correctional Center on several charges including possession of drug paraphernalia and improper supervision of a minor by a parent. Reed also faces several charges including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
