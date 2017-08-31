OSSIPEE, N.H. (AP) — A judge has declined to rule for now on a New Hampshire woman’s request to have control over care for more than 80 Great Danes that were seized from her home.

Christina Fay, of Wolfeboro, was charged in June with two counts of animal cruelty after authorities said they found the dogs living in filth and suffering from sores, infections and other health problems.

Fay pleaded not guilty and filed an injunction requesting that the state stop allowing surgeries to be performed on the dogs.

Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius on Wednesday declined to make a decision on Fay’s request, pending the criminal case against her. A hearing in that case is scheduled for Sept. 6.