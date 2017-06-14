LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman who gave birth to a slain lottery winner’s child has won $1 million of her own on a scratch-off ticket.

The Lakeland Ledger (http://bit.ly/2rdjofj) reports Antionette Andrews chose to receive a one-time payment of $770,000.

Andrews is the mother of 16-year-old Moses Shakespeare. His father was Abraham Shakespeare, whose body was found in 2010 under a concrete slab behind a Plant City home. He was 43 years old. Dorice Moore was found guilty of his slaying in 2012.

The 42-year-old Andrews told the newspaper she’s “a little scared” to have won the lottery money.

___

Information from: The Ledger (Lakeland, Fla.), http://www.theledger.com