COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A woman who called 911 to report her ex-boyfriend was trying to break into her home could be heard screaming he had a gun less than a minute later when he shot her and their two children.

Authorities say 25-year-old Jorge Chavez shot and killed 26-year-old Marissa Reynoso and their 4-year-old and 1-year-old at a West Columbia home and then killed himself Sunday evening.

Reynoso called 911 to report Chavez was trying to break in her home. On the 911 call, her voice is calm for 40 seconds before someone screams “He’s got a gun!” Almost all of the rest of the seven minutes of the call is the operator trying to get Reynoso back on the line.

Police reports show Reynoso called police about her ex-boyfriend in November and December. Chavez once told her he would “see you in heaven.”