MILLVILLE, N.J. (AP) — A woman has been killed and a New Jersey state trooper has been seriously injured in a crash.
The two-vehicle crash happened Monday night in Millville.
State police say the trooper was flown to an area hospital.
Authorities have not released the name of the woman or the injured trooper.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon unveils smart convenience store sans checkouts, cashiers WATCH
- UW Huskies awarded No. 4 seed for College Football Playoff, to play No. 1 Alabama in Peach Bowl
- Three rounds of lowland snow possible in Western Washington
- Once extinct in Washington, fishers return to Mount Rainier
- Seahawks’ Earl Thomas hints at retirement on Twitter after breaking bone in leg vs. Panthers
No other information was immediately available.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.