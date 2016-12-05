Share story

The Associated Press

MILLVILLE, N.J. (AP) — A woman has been killed and a New Jersey state trooper has been seriously injured in a crash.

The two-vehicle crash happened Monday night in Millville.

State police say the trooper was flown to an area hospital.

Authorities have not released the name of the woman or the injured trooper.

No other information was immediately available.

