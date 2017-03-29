DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has died and her husband was seriously injured in a plane crash in Alabama.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett told news outlets that 66-year-old Jeannette Carol Currier was killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon. Her husband, 67-year-old David Lee Currier, was injured and is listed in critical condition at a Columbus, Georgia, hospital.
Abbett says investigators found the wreckage of a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza in a wooded area more than a mile away from U.S. Highway 280. He says Jeannette Currier died at the scene.
Abbett says the couple was flying from Enterprise, Alabama, to Sparta, Tennessee. He says the husband is a retired military veteran.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
