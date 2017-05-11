SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Officials say a woman has been killed and her husband injured in cross-border fighting between Indian and Pakistani troops in the disputed Kashmir region.

Indian army spokesman Lt. Col. Manish Mehta said Thursday that Pakistani soldiers attacked Indian military posts overnight with automatic weapons and mortars in Nowshera sector along the highly militarized Line of Control dividing Kashmir between the nuclear-armed rivals.

Mehta called it a violation of a 2003 cease-fire accord.

He said the shelling stopped Thursday morning and Indian troops had retaliated.

Indian police said the 35-year-old woman was killed and her husband was injured when a Pakistani shell hit their home.

In the past, both countries have accused the other of initiating border skirmishes leading to the deaths of soldiers and civilians on both sides.