BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Florida.
The Palm Beach Post reports the woman was hit Monday as the train traveled through Boca Raton on the Florida East Coast Railway tracks.
Boca Raton police spokeswoman Jessica Desir says the death is being investigated as an apparent suicide. Desir says she didn’t know which direction the train was traveling when it struck the woman. The woman’s identity hasn’t been released.
Brightline said in a statement that the company is working with authorities as they investigate the death.
Most Read Stories
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Why watermelon is good for you
- Put down that cellphone; distracted-driving law is here
- Distracted-driving law in full effect for Monday morning commute
- Woman, 71, and terrier-Chihuahua named Yoda rescued after nearly week in Olympic National Park
Brightline is set to launch service between West Palm Beach and Miami later this summer. In preparation for the start of its service, the company has been testing its trains along the FEC line.
___
Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.