REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — A woman has been hospitalized after falling from a ride at a boardwalk amusement park in Delaware.

WXDE reported that the 49-year-old woman suffered lacerations to her head and complained of pain on her left side. The incident occurred Monday evening at Funland in Rehoboth Beach.

Funland said its insurance company is reviewing the situation. It had no further comment.

More details about the incident were unavailable. The condition of the woman was also unavailable.